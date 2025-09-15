Red Dela Cruz Makes History as First Filipina Ring Girl at Historic Canelo vs Crawford Fight

Red Dela Cruz achieved a career milestone when she served as ring girl for the historic boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight, which saw Crawford defeat Canelo by unanimous decision to become undisputed super middleweight champion, marked another significant moment for the pioneering UFC octagon girl from the Philippines.

Red Dela Cruz

The 32-year-old combat sports veteran took to Instagram following the event, expressing her amazement at being part of boxing history. “Still can’t believe I got to be here 😮‍💨🥊 Canelo vs Crawford energy was insane,” Dela Cruz posted, capturing the electric atmosphere of the sold-out 70,000-capacity venue.

Dela Cruz earned her selection through her decade-long career in combat sports, having first made history in 2015 when she became the first Filipina to win the UFC Octagon Girl Search in Asia. During her initial introduction to the combat sports world, she expressed immense pride in representing her homeland, stating “there’s a lot of Filipinas who auditioned and I’m very proud that UFC choose me.”

Her journey from Manila to the biggest stages in combat sports exemplifies dedication and cultural representation. In past interviews, Dela Cruz has emphasized the significance of her Filipino heritage, referencing what she calls “Pinay Power” as a driving force behind her success. She has consistently maintained that her role extends beyond entertainment, viewing herself as a representative of Filipino excellence on the global stage.

The Canelo vs Crawford bout represented the first event promoted by Dana White’s TKO Boxing promotion, making Dela Cruz’s participation particularly meaningful given her long-standing relationship with the UFC organization. Her presence alongside fellow UFC octagon girl Chrissy Blair brought familiar faces from mixed martial arts to boxing’s biggest night of 2025.

Prior to the fight, Dela Cruz actively promoted the event on social media, posting “Grateful for the opportunity to be the Ring Girl at @AllegiantStadium for Canelo VS Crawford!!! Live on @Netflix this Saturday”. Her involvement in the promotional campaign demonstrated her expanded role beyond traditional ring girl duties.

The fight itself made boxing history, with Crawford becoming the first male fighter in the modern four-belt era to achieve undisputed champion status in three weight divisions. The unanimous decision victory (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) capped off a night that drew global attention and streamed live on Netflix to millions of viewers worldwide.

In 2020, she earned Ring Girl of the Year at the Asian MMA Awards, further cementing her status as a trailblazer in the industry. Beyond her ring girl duties, Dela Cruz maintains a dual career, working a corporate job in Sydney, Australia, while continuing her combat sports appearances.

A presença de @Red_DelaCruz deixou o card #CaneloCrawford mais atraente 🥰✨️



A ring girl mais bonita do mundo 🥵 pic.twitter.com/kVAbxvpmBM — Kombat Goiano (@kombatgoianomma) September 14, 2025