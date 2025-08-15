Major Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte bout Predicted by 3 Former Boxing champs

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte will do battle in Riyadh this Saturday, and several decorated boxers have broken down this high-stakes heavyweight clash on August 16th. There was a trifecta of champion pugilists who all gave their Itauma versus Whyte insights to Casino Beats with George Groves, Tony Bellew, and Carl Froch all offering up their viewpoints on this big boxing bout this weekend.

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte

Carl Froch is of the opinion that Moses Itauma is going to give Dillian Whyte a difficult go in what many see as the big stage entry point for the former, as Froch said,

“It’s going to be a tough fight for Dillian, he’s in for a hard night. He’s getting thrown to the wolves with this one.You’ll find out a bit more about Itauma after this weekend. But Moses hasn’t been tested out properly and his biggest success was probably against Mariusz Wach.” “I think he’s a great prospect though. He’s only young, but he’s a dangerous fighter and a big puncher who believes in himself. He’s got some skills as well. It’s going to be really exciting watching him come through.”

George Groves went a step or two further with his Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte prediction as he feels that Itauma can dispatch Whyte inside of the first three rounds, as Groves stated,

“I think it’s a great match for Moses, he’s been very well looked after. Frank Warren has done a brilliant job with him. It wouldn’t surprise me if Itauma blasts Whyte out in two or three rounds. I think it’s really good matchmaking. So it would be great if there were half a dozen fighters in this country as good as Moses Itauma.”

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte predictions continued

Double G then bestowed the highest praise you can on a modern heavyweight boxer by touting Moses Itauma as someone who can eventually defeat Oleksandr Usyk, as Groves said,

“I think Usyk beats Moses Itauma right now. But I think in 12 months he won’t beat Itauma. And maybe then, that is like the passing of the torch. Usyk’s era is almost over. Because he’s beaten all of these guys. He’s beat them and he’s gone back to the drawing board to beat him again.”

Tony Bellew chimed in on Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte and mentioned another massive notable combatant that he feels Itauma can defeat by invoking the name of Daniel Dubois, as Bellew stated,