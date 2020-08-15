Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg has released a lengthy statement reacting to news of his release from the UFC. The promotion decided to cut Borg after he pulled out of his August 1 fight against Nathan Maness. This was not the first bout withdrawal from Borg who has struggled with personal issues and weight problems over the past few years.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to thank the UFC for an amazing six years with the company and speak about what the future may hold for him and his family.

“I guess it’s time to break some silence. 6 wild years with the UFC, I have experienced some highs and lows during this time,” Borg wrote. “Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Dana white have actually treated me insanely good and have given me so many chances to get my shit together and i failed to do so. Over the last 2 1/2 years my wife and I have gone threw so much, so much that most people couldn’t even understand how we get through the day. From our first born child being at risk everyday for brain surgery, to having to gain custody of a very troubled 8 year old little girl.

“Unfortunately I have let all these struggles effect me during some of the most important times in my career. I am gutted to part ways with the ufc but I am also grateful for all the cool experiences I have taken part of over the years. I have some physiological shit I need to figure out before I know what my next move is, so this is not a goodbye post but rather a temporary pause until I can come back better. Just want to thank my team for standing with me threw all this and having my back, also want to thank my manger Ali for always having my back, no matter how hard it has been he has always been there for me. I’ll be back.”

Do you think the UFC were harsh in cutting Ray Borg?