17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. lays out plan to become youngest UFC champion following Contender Series win

Off the back of a unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez at the penultimate Dana White’s Contender Series episode of this season, 17-year-old prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. has laid out plans to smash the record held by former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, and become the youngest champion in Octagon antiquity.

Rosas Jr. – who improved to 6-0 with last night’s unanimous judging win against Gutierrez, was praised for his mature performance against the latter, en route to a contract offer from UFC president, Dana White.

Raul Rosas Jr. would have to land a UFC title before the age of 23 to smash Jon Jones’ record

The Mexico native’s landing on the Contender Series was much speculated given his age, however, Rosas Jr. insists he has plans to utilize his naivety in the sport as the catalyst to become the youngest champion in the UFC’s history.

“I’m here for a reason,” Raul Rosas Jr. told assembled media following Dana White’s Contender Series. “I knew he (Dana White) was going to give me that contract, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’m 17, and I’m 6-0.”

“I know what I can do, and (White) knows what I can do,” He said. “Well, he really doesn’t, but he will know what I can do out there. I would fight this Saturday, but I heard there’s no event this Saturday, so I’ll fight when they have another event. I’m just ready to go out there and get the kill.”

“I know it won’t be easy, but nothing is easy in this life, I will become the youngest UFC champion,” Raul Rosas Jr. explained. “I don’t care what it takes, nobody is going to take this away from me. If I could fight a top five in my UFC debut, I would, but I will have to work my way up there, and I will be up there soon. I will become the youngest UFC champion when I’m like 19, 20, 21. It doesn’t matter.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Urging Raul Rosas Jr. to cool his jets, undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling tweeted in response to the former’s claims, suggesting her look to incorporate experienced training partners into his set-up.

“Congrats to (Raul) Rosa (sic) Jr!” Aljamain Sterling tweeted. “I’d slow down on the Chito (Marlon Vera), (Petr) Yan, and UFC champ stuff tho. Might be better/wiser to get OG training partners to guide you and learn from them. But to each his own. (Shoulder shrug emoji) Fun scrap! BJJ can be fun when both fighters understand what they’re doing. #DWCS”