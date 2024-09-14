Raul Rosas Jr. kicks off Sphere card with decision win over Aoriqileng – Noche UFC Highlights

Opening the card for tonight’s massive Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere, bantamweight uber-prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. turned in a third consecutive victory against opponent, Aoriqileng — before calling for a top-15 opponent in his next Octagon outing.

Rosas Jr. — a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, made his return tonight in a bantamweight clash against foe, Aoriqileng — fresh from a pair of consecutive victories against both Terence Mitchell, and Ricky Tucios finishing both with a knockout and rear-naked choke stoppage win, respectively.

And tasked with kicking off the action for this monumental Noche UFC card at the Sphere in ‘Sin City’, Rosas Jr. 19, dually obliged with an impressive unanimous decision win over the above-mentioned, Aoriqileng — once more showing off his impressive grappling and wrestling arsenal.

Following his third straight win, the Mexican up-and-comer called for a top-15 ranked opponent next, and urged CEO, Dana White to award him a post-fight $50,000 pay check for his performance.

Below, catch the highlights from Raul Rosas Jr.’s win at Noche UFC