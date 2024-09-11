Dana White reveals $25,000 fan giveaway for Noche UFC, Easter eggs in The Sphere

UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed an exciting offer to eagle-eyed fans ahead of this weekend’s Noche UFC card at the Las Vegas Sphere, with a lucky viewer in for a $25,000 windfall if they can spot all the ‘easter eggs’ littered into this weekend’s broadcast for the monumental pay-per-view card.

Featuring at the massive Las Vegas Sphere this weekend for a Noche/UFC 306 card, the promotion features a massive championship fight doubleheader, at the bantamweight and flyweight limits.

Headlining the card; an undisputed bantamweight championship fight as undisputed gold holder, Sean O’Malley takes on the biggest threat to his short reign so far, as he battles with surging number one rated contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

And in the night’s co-main event, flyweight gold is up for grabs as undisputed champion, Alexa Grasso takes on decorated former titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko in the pair’s trilogy fight for spoils.

First matching in the co-main event of UFC 285 back in March of last year, Grasso upset the apple cart in her initial title charge in the promotion, submitting Shevchenko with a stunning choke, before retaining the crown in a Noche UFC main event last September, after the duo fought to a majority draw.

Dana White reveals $25,000 windfall for fans ahead of Noche UFC

Earlier this week, organizational boss, White claimed the Noche UFC event was on course to beat out a prior $17,700,000 gate set by UFC 205 back in 2016 — and has now revealed a $25,000 payout to eagle-eyed fans will be on offer if they can spot all the ‘easter eggs’ littered throughout the broadcast.

“The fight will live inside this world, and the world will evolve while the fights are going on, but it will be very subtle,” Dana White said following the Contender Series. “Clouds will move, fires will burn, birds will fly, whatever the hell is going on in that world at that time — it will slowly evolve during the fight.”

“There are going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films, ” Dana White explained. “We’re working out out with legal right now, but what I want to do: if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, we’ll give you $25,000.”