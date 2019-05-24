Rashad Evans Guarantees Jones vs. Cormier Heavyweight Fight Would Be Different

Spread the word!













Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans guarantees a heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier would go differently.

Jones and Cormier have fought each other twice at light heavyweight, with the former coming out on top on both occasions.

However, Cormier is now the heavyweight champion and there have been talks of Jones moving up to face him in a trilogy fight. If it ever did occur, Evans believes it won’t go the same way as the first two fights.

“I think if Jon Jones did fight DC at heavyweight it’d be a totally different fight. I think Jon Jones knows that, he is a very smart fighter,” Evans said on MMA Tonight (via Bloody Elbow). “I think he has a better chance of beating DC at 205 because when DC makes 205, it’s not only the fact that he’s gotta face Jon Jones’ skills — because that’s one thing in itself.

“But then he has to worry about facing himself on a physical sense. How much did he deplete his body during the weight cut? That seems to be what causes the damage later on in the fight when he can’t absorb a shot to the head because he doesn’t have enough fluid in his head because he’s dehydrated. That’s what happens when you cut too much weight.”

Advantages At Heavyweight For Cormier

Cormier has fought at heavyweight twice now and certainly looks much better and healthier too.

Evans believes “DC” fighting at his natural weight class also makes him more durable and strong.

“At heavyweight he is a little bit more durable,” Evans added. “He has this strength at heavyweight that he doesn’t have at 205. It’d be interesting to see the matchup at heavyweight because I guarantee it’d be a lot different fight.”

Jones seems to understand this as well. Last week, he claimed his greatest chance of losing was to Cormier at heavyweight. He also added he was not prepared to give his longtime rival any physical advantages.

“Daniel Cormier is a special athlete and everyone can be beat,” Jones said. “I think my greatest chance of losing would be to a guy like Daniel Cormier, with giving him a power and strength advantage over me, it just doesn’t make sense.

“Right now I make light heavyweight very easily and it just wouldn’t make no sense to fight a guy who I think technically [is] on your level, and to give him a size advantage, I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it. I’m sure my fans don’t like to hear me talk like that, but that’s just me being a realist and being respectful to Daniel’s abilities.”