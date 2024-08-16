Raquel Pennington set to fight Julianna Pena in title grudge fight at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City

The undisputed bantamweight championship will be on the line at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah – with the divisional gold holder, Raquel Pennington putting her crown on the line in a title grudge fight against the returning former titleholder, Julianna Pena on October 5.

Pennington, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, most recently co-headlined UFC 297 at the beginning of the year back in January, landing the vacant divisional crown in a decision shutout against Mayra Bueno Silva in Canada.

Raquel Pennington co-headlines UFC 307 against Julianna Pena

Sidelined since she dropped a rematch title fight loss to former two-weight champion Amanda Nunes back in July 2022, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Brazilian veteran.

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the booking of a bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena on social media today.

Along with the pairing of Pennington and Pena, the undisputed light heavyweight crown is on the line in the event’s headliner, with incumbent champion, Alex Pereira returning for his third fight this year – in a clash against the streaking knockout finisher, Khalil Rountree.

In the midst of a six-fight winning spree, Raquel Pennington had earned a vacant title fight with Silva off the back of a split judging win over perennial contender, Ketlen Vieira – who takes on the newly-signed, Kayla Harrison in a potential title-eliminator on the UFC 307 undercard.

As for Pena, The Ultimate FIghter winner managed to win the undisputed bantamweight crown back in 2021, stopping the above-mentioned common-foe, Nunes with a stunning, highlight-reel second round rear-naked choke – in one of the biggest upset victories in the history of mixed martial arts.

UFC 307 takes place on October 5. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – with the championship doubleheader now officially slated for the pay-per-view return to the state.