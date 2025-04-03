Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Has a Plan for World Peace, Aims For “Fewer wars and less hate in the world”

Boxing legend and former Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao has unveiled his vision for promoting global peace, urging the world to embrace sports as a tool to break down barriers and promote unity.

Manny Pacquiao Plan for World Peace

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly during the opening of the UN Games, Manny Pacquiao emphasized the power of sports in reducing conflict worldwide.“I believe that if more people played sports, there would be fewer wars and less hate in the world,” Pacquiao said in a heartfelt video message.

The only eight-division champion in boxing history highlighted how sports can help individuals see each other not as adversaries but as teammates. Manny Pacquiao attended the event as a special guest, with the Philippines playing a key role as part of the organizing committee. He stressed that sports are not just about achieving excellence but also about fostering cooperation and understanding among people from diverse backgrounds.

“Sports provide not just pathways to greater heights and sporting excellence; more importantly, they serve as a unifying force where people from different backgrounds can come together, and promote cooperation, solidarity, tolerance, and understanding,” he explained.

Manny Pacquiao is a legendary boxer and cultural icon who became the only fighter in history to win world titles in eight weight divisions. Pacquiao rose from poverty to global fame through his boxing career, earning accolades like “Fighter of the Decade” for the 2000s. Beyond sports, Pacquiao has served as a politician in the Philippines and is celebrated for his philanthropy, supporting education, disaster relief, and anti-human trafficking efforts.

The UN Games, established through a resolution by the UN General Assembly, aim to build trust and physical well-being among personnel from Permanent Missions and UN agencies stationed in New York. Pacquiao’s message aligns with the event’s goals of creating connections and breaking down barriers to contribute to peace and development globally.

As one of the most iconic figures in sports history, Pacquiao’s advocacy for “more sports, fewer wars” highlights his belief that unity through athletic competition can pave the way for a more harmonious world.