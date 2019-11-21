Randy Couture Provides Health Update Following Heart Attack Scare

Spread the word!













Former two-weight UFC champion Randy Couture has provided a positive update following his recent heart attack scare.

“The Natural” was hospitalized late last month after he felt something wasn’t right with his body after a workout. It was later determined that he actually suffered a heart attack as he was put in intensive care soon after. Afterwards, it was revealed that thick blood and a nominally high level of bad cholesterol caused a clot in Couture’s diagonal artery.

However, a couple of a weeks since the incident and the 56-year-old feels good ahead of a second follow-up scheduled for later this week:

“Everything’s great, man,” Couture told TMZ (via BJ Penn). “I feel amazing. I should have thinned this blood out a long time ago, I guess.

“Second follow-up on Friday. Everything’s normal, back to normal. So I gotta stay on top of the thick blood. Gotta give blood on a regular basis. Unfortunately, they have to throw my blood away because I was stationed in Germany in the 80s. That’s just the way it is.”

Couture is one of the biggest legends in the sport of mixed martial arts as well as the promotion’s first-ever two-division champion, having conquered the light heavyweight and heavyweight division.

Hopefully, things continue to look positive for his health.