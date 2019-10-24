Randy Couture Hospitalized & In Intensive Care After Heart Attack

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture has been hospitalized in Los Angeles. The report comes from TMZ, who notes Couture walked himself to a nearby hospital on Wednesday after feeling something wasn’t right following a workout at the Unbreakable MMA gym.

The 56-year-old was later determined to have suffered a heart attack and was put in intensive care. Sources close to the situation say that Couture is expected to make a full recovery. The former NCAA Division I wrestler is one of the most legendary names the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever known.

Couture has shared the Octagon with legendary names such as Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Vitor Belfort, Josh Barnett, Lyoto Machida, and so many more. He ended his MMA career back in 2011 when he was knocked out by Machida at UFC 129, ending a three-fight win streak. The bout was Couture’s return to 205 pounds after defeating boxer James Toney at heavyweight.

Despite no longer being an active fighter, Couture remains a prominent figure within the MMA community today. His son, Ryan Couture, currently competes in MMA, and is signed to the Bellator MMA promotion. We here at LowKickMMA wish Couture a speedy and healthy recovery.