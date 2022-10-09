Randy Brown is coming off a unanimous decision win over Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Vegas 61. The 170-pounder spoke with Lowkick MMA’s Mike Owens about a potential Michael Chiesa fight, wanting one more fight in 2022 and his recent win against Trinaldo.

‘Rude Boy’ has been outspoken about who he would like to face inside the octagon next. He has called for a shot against Michael Chiesa. In 2019, Brown first explained his desire to test his skills against Chiesa. He shared the same sentiment after his win against Trinaldo.

“The story is I’ve called him out before, plenty of times. We’ve had convos in the past and I just think it makes for a great fight,” Brown said. “He’ll try to wrestle me, I’ll try to knock him out. Classic grappler versus striker. I think it makes for a fun fight.”

Randy Brown is convinced that there are pros and cons of being ranked in the welterweight division

Brown believes that ranked welterweights stall the division for certain opportunities. He says that he’d rather fight consistently by fighting someone outside the rankings. If he doesn’t stay active, it affects the income he needs to provide for his family.

“Guys guarding their rank, that’s all that is. Why would I want to be in the rankings if that’s the case…Those dudes don’t fight each other. They just sit around and wait for the right moment and I get it, to further this career, but… I can’t fight once every other year.”

Brown (16-4) won a tough three-round fight against veteran Francisco Trinaldo to extend his win streak to four. He says Trinaldo brings a level of ‘durability’ and ‘presence’ that makes him a hard opponent.

“It wasn’t my best performance but I’m happy I got the job done against a crafty, gritty veteran like Francisco Trinaldo,” Brown said. “A win over him is great but to look like a world beater against him is hard because he’s dangerous at all times. There’s no point where you feel safe. That’s why my output was very low in that fight.”

Im not satisfied with that at all. I'm going to fight again this year — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) October 3, 2022

The 32-year-old isn’t ruling out a return to the octagon in 2022. He says it all comes down to if the UFC can find an opponent for him before the year is over.

“It’s possible, you never know. I’m fully healthy [and] I have no injuries at all…It’s definitely doable. It’s just a matter of if there is someone willing to step up and fight,” said Brown.