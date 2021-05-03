Randa Markos has spoken out for the first time since she was disqualified from her UFC Vegas 25 match-up against Luana Pinheiro.

‘The Quiet Storm’ landed an unintentional up kick that left her opponent unable to continue fighting.

Referee, Mark Smith, awarded Pinheiro with the DQ win and Markos is not happy about it.

“I’ve been in the fight game for a while now. I’ve never intentionally thrown a illegal blow. It’s a fight, shit is bound to happen,” Markos wrote on social media. “I took three eye pokes (requiring stitches and loss of vision) and never thought for a second that I wasn’t going to continue. I had such a good camp training with @travislutter, @cdpowertrain and @adams.justin1 in Texas and was ready to showcase my skills for the greatest fight promotion in the world. Yes my foot grazed her but that my opponents Inability to continue seemed a bit oversold and suspect. I let her know after the eye poke that I wasn’t leaving that cage without a win and she stole that from me.

I’m excited about whatever is next. I have a tone of heart in me that needs to be let out. Thank you to everyone that helped me with this camp. I love you all and I’ll be back soon #ufc #quietstorm #mma #easywayout #littlebitch”

Markos is currently riding a four-fight losing streak.

A submission loss to Mackenzie Dern was sandwiched between decision defeats to Kanako Murata and Amanda Ribas in 2020.

It seems unclear if Markos well get another shot at redemption in the UFC.

The 35-year-old joined the promotion in 2014 after a run on The Ultimate Fighter Season 20.

Markos has secured several big wins during her UFC run over the likes of Aisling Daly, Carla Esparza, and Angela Hill.

Is Randa Markos right? Did Luana Pinheiro oversell the illegal shot at UFC Vegas 25?