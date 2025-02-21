Rampage Jackson wants revenge against Rashad Evans for ‘Leg humping’ in their last fight

Ahead of their expected boxing rematch later this year, Rampage Jackson claims he and Rashad Evans will share the squared circle rather than the Octagon again in a bid to settle their differences once and for all — with the former accusing Evans of “humping” his leg with his three successful takedowns in their UFC 114 clash.

Jackson, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion akin to Evans, headlined UFC 114 against his bitter rival in an title clash in Las Vegas, dropping his crown in a unanimous decision loss to the former over the course of five rounds.

Rampage Jackson and Rashad Evans clash over 2025 boxing match

And set to do battle on a date yet to be determined later this year — Rampage claimed the sole reason his re-run with Evans is set to take place in the ring rather than a cage, is the fact the former tried to take him down twelve times during their first matchup back in 2010.

“We boxing because Rashad (Evans) feels bad that he was leg-humping me for three rounds,” Rampage Jackson joked with the former during an interview on the JAXXON Podcast.

In his own cleverly quipped response, Evans claimed he wanted to put his result against Rampage Jackson beyond doubt in the squared circle, claiming, “Nah, we boxing because I don’t want no more excuses.

Both departing the Octagon before their careers in mixed martial arts ended, Rampage made his final appearance in a trip to Canada back in 2015, turning in a unanimous decision win over veteran contender, Fabio Maldonado.

As for Evans, the former champion ended his Octagon tenure back in 2018 off the back of a stunning knockout loss to Anthony Smith as part of a five-fight losing skid, before landing a decision win over Gabriel Checco at Eagle FC 24 three years ago.