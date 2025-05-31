Ramiz Brahimaj Puts Billy Ray Goff to Sleep with Nasty Guillotine Choke – UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff - UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

Ramiz Brahimaj slept Billy Ray Goff in the opening round of their UFC Vegas 107 clash on Saturday night.

It didn’t take long for Brahimaj to get his grappling going, closing the distance and clinching up with Goff. During the exchange, Brahimaj attempted to pull guard, but couldn’t cinch it in. Getting back to his feet quickly, Brahimaj pressed Goff to the fence and locked in a ninja choke.

As Goff attempted to defend, Brahimaj switched his grip, turning it into a tight guillotine choke that ultimately put Goff to sleep in the opening round.

gettyimages 2218030897 612x612 1
gettyimages 2218030896 612x612 1

Official Result: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Billy Ray Goff via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:16 of Round 1.

With the victory, Brahimaj notched his fourth win inside the Octagon and has now won three of his last four fights.

gettyimages 2218030920 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff at UFC Vegas 107:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

