Ramiz Brahimaj Batters and Bloodies Austin Vanderford in Epic Upset Victory – UFC 320 Highlights

Ramiz Brahimaj defied the odds, scoring a stunning second-round submission victory over Austin Vanderford at UFC 320.

Brahimaj found some early success on the feet, prompting Vanderford to use his elite grappling skills to take things down to the mat with two minutes to go in the opening round. Once on the mat, Vanderford controlled the action, though he was unable to get off much offense. Still, the control time was likely enough to secure a 10-9 on the scorecards.

Brahimaj landed a big head kick in the opening seconds of the second round, busting open Vanderford. Going into desperation mode, Vanderford shot for a takedown, but quickly found himself fending off a guillotine.

Before long, Brahimaj was able to cinch in the maneuver, forcing Vanderford to tap out just before the halfway point of the round.

Official Result: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Austin Vanderford via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:24 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford at UFC 320:

👀 Ramiz Brahimaj bloodies and submits "Mr. PVZ" Austin Vanderford at #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/9V8HoGd2tv — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 4, 2025

WHAT AN UPSET 😱



Ramiz Brahimaj taps out Austin Vanderford!



Watch our #UFC320 prelims LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass 📺 pic.twitter.com/9hm8sOGlAb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 4, 2025

Ramiz Brahimaj Defeats Austin Vanderford Via RD2 Submission pic.twitter.com/rKooy7nKPz — The MMA Archives (@Themmaarchives) October 4, 2025