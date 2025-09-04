Raja Jackson Should Face Jail Time According to His Father Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson believes his son Raja Jackson should face jail time after his pro wrestling assault incident.

As we now know, Raja Jackson was involved in an incident really when he assaulted Syko Stu in what originally seemed to be part of the show. Alas, it quickly became apparent that this wasn’t the case, and the issue escalated to a pretty dramatic point.

At this stage, Raja Jackson is facing some serious charges, but there has been no official word on what’s next regarding any kind of arrest. His father Rampage Jackson has already come out and condemned what happened and understandably so.

In a recent interview, he spoke about his son Raja Jackson’s actions, as well as what should be next for him.

Rampage Jackson’s view on Raja Jackson incident

“Anyone who beats somebody like that in the ring should face consequences. He should do a little time, some community service, anger management, therapy. I don’t think he deserves years in prison, but a little jail time would teach him a lesson.”

“No, I’m not surprised Raja hasn’t been arrested. I feel like the police are doing a deep investigation because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened in pro wrestling. It went viral because it was live streamed. It looked like Roger snuck in and beat the [expletive] out of a wrestler, but that part was staged. The part that wasn’t staged was Roger taking it too far.”

Rampage isn’t a stranger to controversy in his own career but this is on a whole new level. It certainly seems like this is going to be something that follows Raja around for the remainder of his life, and we’ll likely forever be left wondering what exactly was going through his head at the time.