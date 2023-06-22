UFC lightweight contender, Rafael Fiziev has revealed he waited a lengthy five hours before he was treated for injuries suffered in his most recent Octagon walk against Justin Gaethje in London back in March, urging the organization to display some care for combatants on it’s roster.

Fiziev, the current number six lightweight contender, suffered the snapping of his eye-catching six fight winning run against former interim champion, Justin Gaethje, dropping a close, majority decision loss to the Arizona native in the pair’s UFC 286 co-headliner.

Battling over the course of three gruelling rounds at The O2 Arena in the English capital, a bloody Rafael Fiziev suffered a close, debated majority decision loss, seeing his quest for a lightweight title affair halted by the former interim championship holder.

Travelling to a London medical facility in order to get his injuries seen to, Kazakhstan-born striker, Fiziev revealed recently that he was forced to stand in cue for a five hour period before his injuries were addressed.

“After this fight (with Justin Gaethje), I go into f*cking hospital in London and we stand five hours in the queue,” Rafael Fiziev told The AllStar during a recent interview. “And we’re waiting like when [the doctor] finish everything, [then] he do stitches for me, you know? And we wait five hours, bro, after this fight. Five hours I’m just sitting and waiting [for] something.”

“And [wait] for five hours for nothing,” Rafael Fiziev explained. “We’re tired and we say – doesn’t give a f*ck, we’re going [to the] hotel. Just UFC doctor, he’s coming and make a glue for me. But this glue is open the next day when I wash my face. That’s why – and the UFC London is, after this, after fight you [UFC] have to care a little bit about fighters. Little bit. Not stand in the queue for five hours, bro, after this fight.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Rafael Fiziev has been linked with a return against Mateusz Gamrot this year

Yet to return to the Octagon since his pivotal loss to Gaethje earlier this year, Fiziev has been linked to a fight with former two-weight KSW champion, Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot in his return to competition.

Throughout his Octagon tenure, Tiger Muay Thai staple, Fiziev has landed notable wins over the likes of Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, and stopped former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos in his premiere headlining fight under the banner of the UFC.