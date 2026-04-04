Ethyn Ewing Dominates, Stops Rafael Estevam in Lights-Out Performance – UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

Ethyn Ewing delivered another lights-out performance in his sophomore appearance, handily defeating Rafael Estevam at UFC Vegas 115 on Saturday.

It was a tightly contested battle in round one, with both fighters finding their moments. Two minutes into the scrap, Estevam shot in for his first takedown attempt of the fight, but Ewing fended it off brilliantly. That trend would continue as Ewing exhibited excellent takedown defense through the stanza.

But just when it appeared Estevam would get out of the first round with a clear 10-9 on the scorecards, Ewing connected with a left hand near the fence that put the Brazilian on the mat. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time to secure a finish, but the moment clearly shifted the momentum into Ewing’s favor.

A minute into the second, Ewing landed a huge right hand. Estevam seemingly had no answer for the ensuing onslaught as the damage started to build.

With a minute to go in the round, Ewing dropped another booming right hand that had Estevam on wobbly legs. Estevam shot for a desperation takedown, but Ewing sprawled with ease and walked into round three with a very clear 20-18 lead.

After a dominant second round, it was just a matter of time before Ewing would lock in his first finish inside the Octagon. The moment came just past the 90-second mark when Ewing uncorked a liver shot that folded Estevam and forced the referee to step in.

Official Result: Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam via TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Rafael Estevam vs. Ethyn Ewing at UFC Vegas 115:

Late knockdown in RD1 for Ethyn Ewing 💥



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Ato0PgCjRJ — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

Ewing finishes Estevam in the 3rd RD!!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/7S69La0Vt0 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 5, 2026

😮‍💨 Otra finalización con boxeo mexicano. Ewing termina la pelea con un gancho al hígado 🔥#UFCVegas115 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/NCibOWFnrH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 5, 2026