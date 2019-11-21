Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa Agreed For UFC Raleigh

Spread the word!













A welterweight showcase between Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa has been agreed upon.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who adds that the bout will take place at UFC Raleigh on January 25.

Dos Anjos is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards earlier this summer. In total, he has lost three of his last four outings at 170 pounds. He will look to bounce back in what will be his 42nd professional fight.

Chiesa, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak. Having lost his last two outings at lightweight, the American made the move up to welterweight last year when he submitted former interim champion Carlos Condit.

He followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Diego Sanchez. In Dos Anjos, “Maverick” will now have a ranked opponent where a win could possibly insert him into the top five of the welterweight rankings.

The bout isn’t confirmed by the UFC but official confirmation should be expected soon.

UFC Raleigh will be headlined a by a heavyweight bout between former champion Junior dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes. Also on the card is the bantamweight debut of Frankie Edgar as he meets young prospect Cory Sandhagen.

