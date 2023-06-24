Rafael dos Anjos drew the ire of MMA fans on Twitter after the former UFC lightweight world champion made an anti-gay remark. RDA appears to have been upset by his young son being subjected to the sight of two men kissing on television.

Dos Anjos, a typically respected veteran of the sport with nearly 20 years of experience and a laundry list of legendary opponents, has seemingly lost a few fans after turning an innocent observation into an ignorant comment on social media. According to the man himself, dos Anjos was sitting back and enjoying some programming on Animal Planet with his son when an unspecific commercial appeared to depict two individuals of the same gender engaging in what we assume was an appropriate-for-all-ages display of affection.

Apparently, Rafael dos Anjos didn’t see it that way and decided to vent his displeasure over the sight and the fact that his son had to be subjected to it.

“Can’t even let my 4 year old watch Animal Planet this month without seeing two dudes kissing each other in the commercial,” dos Anjos tweeted. “This just isn’t right.”

Can’t even let my 4 year old watch Animal Planet this month without seeing two dudes kissing each other in the comercial. This just isn’t right. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 24, 2023

MMA Fans React to Rafael dos Anjos’ Ignorant Anti-Gay Comment

As you can probably guess, fight fans on Twitter didn’t take kindly to Rafael dos Anjos‘ blatant homophobia and called the fighter out in a variety of ways.

“Oh no, they kissed? Holy sh*t, I can’t believe they’d show straight up pornography on Animal Planet. Someone call the FBI this isn’t right,” one Twitter user said in a sarcastic response to RDA’s bigotry.

Oh no, they kissed? Holy shit, I can’t believe they’d show straight up pornography on Animal Planet. Someone call the FBI this isn’t right. — BaMFZiLLa (@Bamfzilla) June 24, 2023

“Really thought Fiziev knocked some sense into you,” another quipped, referencing RDA’s fifth-round shellacking at the hands of Rafael Fiziev in July 2022.

Really thought Fiziev knocked some sense into you 😕 — william (@gurrrila) June 24, 2023

Another poked some fun at Rafael dos Anjos’ profession, saying, “I know, I can’t let my kid watch a UFC event without seeing two half naked men sweating on each other then hugging at the end.”

I know, I can’t let my kid watch a UFC event without seeing two half naked men sweating on each other then hugging at the end. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) June 24, 2023

You can see some of the more entertaining responses from Twitter users below:

You anti gay people are weird. Always worrying about others having sex. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 24, 2023

I can’t even have my kid watch mma without people trying to push their religions on us. — Pauline Felder (@TriathlonFelder) June 24, 2023

What if it was a straight couple kissing though? That would be a problem too right? — Cosmo (@OlivesAldo) June 24, 2023

Do you put a sleeping mask over their eyes when they walk in public places? — I memba the name you Memba the name? (@Alfredosauce42) June 24, 2023

Thats just homophobia, dude — Gustavo (@gasinfern) June 24, 2023

Imagine them witnessing love and affection. The absolute horror of it. — unwriter (@unwritering) June 24, 2023