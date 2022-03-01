Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Rafael dos Anjos appears to have a new opponent just one day after it was announced that Rafael Fiziev was out of their UFC 272 bout after contracting COVID-19.

The fight was originally slated to main event UFC Vegas 48 but was pushed back because of VISA issues Fiziev had. Now, it’s officially off, and RDA will face an alternative opponent on March 5.

Islam Makhachecv was quick to put himself forth for the fight just a few days after the Dagestani killer brutalized Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49.

Paul Felder also offered his services, but Renato Moicano is the man who has verbally agreed to replace Fiziev at UFC 272 this weekend.

Rafael dos Anjos x Renato Moicano at 160 pounds has been verbally agreed to for this weekend, sources say. Five rounds. Not signed yet but that’s the direction and everyone seems confident it happens,” Ariel Helwani wrote on social media. “Moicano is in Brazil. He flies out to Vegas today. He currently weighs 180 pounds per his manager, @ko_reps.”

The former UFC lightweight champion also took to social media to take what appears to be a shot at Makhachev who has been booked to fight dos Anjos on a few different occasions.

How do you think Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano will play out at UFC 272?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

