Big news has been announced today as we see the Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev fight pushed back, and are given a new main event for UFC Vegas 48. It’s also worth noting that instead of a five-round main-event, Dos Anjos vs Fiziev will now take the co-main slot for UFC 272, but remain a five-round affair.

Fiziev has had VISA issues, and this is what’s preventing him from fighting next week at UFC Vegas 48. Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news.

With Dos Anjos and Fiziev Pushed Back, “Sweet Dreams” and Wild Johnny Walker Take the Spotlight

Johnny Walker (18-6, 4-3 UFC) arrived carrying a wave of excitement, but it’s seemingly crashed as of lately. He’s still an extremely thrilling fighter to watch, but the general hype surrounding him has eased.

Earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series, Walker debuted in the UFC in 2018 and slaughtered any competition they put in his path. In his first three UFC fights, Walker created a highlight-reel worthy of awe, and definitely put the world on notice. Alas, things have been rough as of late, and he’s currently 1-2 in his last three bouts, coming off of a loss to Thiago Santos.

Jamahal Hill (9-1, 3-1-1NC UFC) is a hungry upcoming star who has put together a resume of notable wins and epic finishes, however, suffered a devastating loss and injury last year in his fight with Paul Craig.

They don’t call him “Sweet Dreams” for no reason either. Hill has savage power just as Walker does, making our UFC Vegas 48 main event an even more intriguing one. With KO/TKO stoppages over Ovince St. Preux and Jimmy Crute, Hill has shown he can finish a more experienced adversary, despite being relatively fresh into his professional career.

What’s your take on the Dos Anjos vs Fiziev news? And who do you think wins our UFC Vegas 48 main event? Leave a comment down below and share your thoughts!

