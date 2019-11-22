Rafael dos Anjos & Michael Chiesa Exchange Pleasantries After Fight Announcement

Spread the word!













A very interesting welterweight bout – between two former lightweights – is approaching as ex-155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Michael Chiesa at UFC Raleigh.

The news was made official yesterday (Thurs. November 21, 2019). Shortly after the announcement, both dos Anjos and Chiesa have taken to social media to wish the other good luck. The Brazilian had this to say to “Maverick.”

“Have a good camp @MikeMav22 I’ll see you Jan 25th! Oss…”

Have a good camp @MikeMav22 I’ll see you Jan 25th! Oss…🙇🏻‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 22, 2019

Chiesa then responded with the following.

“You have a great camp as well @RdosAnjosMMA. Nothing but respect for you and your team. See you in January! Oss”

You have a great camp as well @RdosAnjosMMA. Nothing but respect for you and your team. See you in January! Oss 🤘🏼 https://t.co/Kq2Ptf3czn — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 22, 2019

Dos Anjos is in the midst of a bit of a rough spell at the moment, having lost three of his last four fights at welterweight. In his last outing, “RDA” was defeated by rising contender Leon Edwards. As for Chiesa, he has enjoyed a nice start to his run at 170 pounds. He’s on a two-fight win streak at the moment with wins over Carlos Condit and Diego Sanchez.

It would be a nice win for “RDA” to put a stop to Chiesa’s hype train at welterweight, however, for Chiesa to pick up a victory over a former world champion would boost his stock tremendously as well.

What do you think about the matchup between Dos Anjos and Chiesa?