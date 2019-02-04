Rafael Dos Anjos Calls Out Conor McGregor

Rafael Dos Anjos calls out former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor for a fight.

There is some history between these two fighters. Dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to fight back at UFC 196 in a lightweight bout. However, “RDA” had to pull out of the fight with a foot injury on short notice.

This led to Nate Diaz stepping up to the plate and fighting McGregor at the event on just eight days notice. McGregor would end up losing that fight when he was choked out.

Also, it would lead to Eddie Alvarez getting the title from Dos Anjos and McGregor later beat him for the strap at UFC 205.

The former lightweight champion made it known that he is willing to fight McGregor at any weight class. He issued the following challenge to Conor with this post on his official Twitter account:

“We have unfinished business, we got close to get it done twice. You pick the weightclass #RDA #Brasil #JesusFirst.”