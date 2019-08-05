Quote: There Are Fighters More Deserving Of Title Shot Than Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal will only accept two fights for his Octagon return. Those being either a title opportunity against Kamaru Usman, or a bout against Conor McGregor.

Neither of those contests seem likely, as Colby Covington has emerged as the favorite to fight Usman next, and Dana White is not a fan of the McGregor matchup. Even if Covington were out of the title picture, however, two-time 170-pound title challenger, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, tells MMA Fighting he believes there are plenty of more deserving fighters of a title opportunity than Masvidal. (via BJPenn.com)

“Leon Edwards is on an 8 fight winning streak, wow,” Thompson said. “So he could possibly be fighting for the title. I know everyone’s talking Masvidal, but he’s had two wins and his third loss was me at MSG. I think there are other people more deserving of the title, but he’s put on some good shows and knocked out some good people so you never know.”

As far as the pecking order for the welterweight division goes according to Thompson, he’d put Masvidal rival Leon Edwards above “Gamebred.”

“He’s doing very well in the division (Edwards), so I think at the top, maybe him,” said Thompson. “I think under him, maybe Masvidal. He’s got some great knockout, but it really depends what the UFC and fans want.

“And the UFC is going towards what the fans want nowadays, so it could be Masvidal but I think Leon Edwards has definitely proven he deserves a shot at the title.”

Do you agree with Thompson that there are more deserving fighters of a title shot than Masvidal?