Quote: Israel Adesanya Is Going To ‘Light Up’ Paulo Costa

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is going to light up Paulo Costa when they meet next. At least, according to Brendan Schaub.

Adesanya became the undisputed king at 185-pounds following his impressive knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 earlier this month. He is now expected to defend his title against Costa with UFC president Dana White claiming that would be the next fight.

Many believe Costa has the tools to inflict Adesanya’s first professional defeat. However, Schaub expects “The Last Stylebender” to be a champion for a long time — which is why the UFC is going to go all-out in promoting him:

“I know Paulo Costa is next,” Brendan Schaub said on his podcast (via BJ Penn). “Man, looking at the division I think ‘Stylebender’s’ gonna be champ for a long time. And this is why the UFC is gonna grab onto the back of his shoulders and ride him to the f*cking moon. Cause they need the big star. You’re gonna see him on all this marketing and media and the face of the UFC.”

Schaub acknowledges that Costa is an interesting matchup for Adesanya. However, he can’t see it going the Brazilian’s way when they eventually collide:

“The division, I’m like I don’t know who’s gonna f*ck with that guy,” Schaub added. “Who’s gonna f*ck with him? Go through it, Paulo Costa? It’s an interesting matchup. He’s dangerous as f*ck, knockout power, he’s bigger, he’s rangy.

“But when you talk about X’s and O’s and execution and fundamentals, ‘Stylebender’s’ gonna piece him up. Here’s what else is interesting about the Paulo Costa fight. Costa has a phenomenal chin. ‘Stylebender’ is gonna light him up like a Brazilian Christmas tree and you’re gonna see the skillset of ‘Stylebender’ in that fight.”

