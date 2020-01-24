Quote: Donald Cerrone Had ‘No Fight IQ’ In Conor McGregor Loss

Spread the word!













Mixed martial arts head coach Ray Longo wasn’t sure what to make of Donald Cerrone’s performance against Conor McGregor.

Cerrone suffered a 40-second TKO defeat to McGregor at UFC 246 this past weekend in what was an underwhelming all-round performance. McGregor was aggressive right from the get-go with Cerrone being unable to handle him as he went on to lose his first fight without throwing a single strike.

And Longo believes “Cowboy” simply froze up during the contest:

“Man I gotta say. I have no idea besides the fact that what I saw is just a guy that looked like he froze up,” Longo said on the Anik and Florian podcast (via MMA News). “I mean he slips the left hand. I would’ve thought just instinctively, that guy ends up on his back. I mean he almost went over him.

“And then he got hit with a couple of shoulder bumps, which is definitely nothing new. Instead of kneeing or elbowing, I don’t know what he did. You’d have to ask him what was going on. It looked like he just froze up to me.”

It certainly was odd to see Cerrone not utilize any strikes when he was clinched up with McGregor. After all, he thrives in those situations with his knees and elbows.

However, Longo believes his fight IQ went out the window.

“Fight IQ, obviously,” he added. “I think, Kenny [Florian], there was no fight IQ. I don’t know what he did.”

Do you agree with Longo’s criticism of Cerrone?