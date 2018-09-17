Quote: Conor McGregor Is ‘Doing Cocaine’ Instead Of Promoting UFC 229

Very little has been heard from Conor McGregor heading into October 6’s UFC 229 from Las Vegas.

Apparently, that’s okay, however, as another outspoken UFC trash talker is ready to get the smack talk rolling for him.

McGregor has eschewed appearing in the limelight in order to focus on training for a fight many think will be his toughest ever. The UFC is reportedly a bit miffed with McGregor’s lack of promotion for the fight.

One prominent UFC name believes there is another reason for his media silence.

“Chaos” Sounds Off Again

Former UFC interim champion Colby Covington recently told BJ Penn Radio (via MMA Mania) that McGregor has gone soft and is doing cocaine and partying with hookers instead of training:

“He’s doing his little cocaine, and he’s partying a lot with his hookers. He’s getting a little soft, he’s a little, he’s a coked-up little leprechaun who’s getting a little soft, so I completely understand why he doesn’t want to do promotion.”

Covington defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision at June’s UFC 225. He was offered a fight against champion Tyron Woodley. Covington cited a recent sinus surgery as the reason he couldn’t participate in the biggest fight of his career so far.

Woodley went on to dominate Darren Till at September 8’s UFC 228. The consensus is that he and Covington will eventually face off for the title soon. McGregor has his hands full with Nurmagomedov, meanwhile. The Irish superstar will finally appear opposite his Dagestani rival at a press conference this Thursday.

The MMA world expects the trash talk to get rolling at that date and time. The fight has received precious little mainstream promotion despite its billing as the biggest UFC match of all-time. McGregor has been out of action since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in late 2016.

The 155-pound title was stripped from McGregor due to inactivity. McGregor will attempt to win back the belt he never officially lost against ‘The Eagle.’