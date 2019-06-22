Quote: Conor McGregor Beats Khabib In Rematch, Just Like He Did Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is seeking a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Should that happen, McGregor teammate and friend Artem Lobov believes the Irishman gets the job done. Lobov points to McGregor’s first UFC defeat to Nate Diaz as an example. Speaking to Business Insider, Lobov noted that, after Diaz submitted McGregor at UFC 196, “The Notorious” avenged the loss several months later at UFC 202 via majority decision:

“If you look at the past … look at what happened with Diaz. When he realized a mistake, he said, ‘Okay, no problem,’ took it on the chin, went back to the drawing board, completely took new approach toward the fight camp and got the win. I think it would be no different this time.”

McGregor faced Khabib in the main event of UFC 229 this past October. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the in the fourth round of their title clash. After the fight, McGregor immediately expressed interest in a rematch. However, it’s only sensible that “Mystic Mac” pick up a victory in order to justify a rematch.

Of course, given McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star, anything is possible. For now, Nurmagomedov is scheduled to unify his lightweight title with interim champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi this summer.