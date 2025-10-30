Quillan Salkilld: I’ve Never Kicked Anything As Hard as Nasrat Haqparast’s Head

Quillan Salkilld authored one of the big highlight reel finishes of the calendar year over Nasrat Haqparast and gave his insights on that massive knockout. The Australian combatant made waves on one of the more action-lacking UFC cards of 2025, and Salkilld’s KO did stand out in general but especially so on a card that many observers did not perceive as exciting.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Salkilld touched on this big win that notched him his second 50 K performance bonus. The prior bonus came for him earlier in this year at UFC 312 when Anshul Jubli was finished by Salkilld less than twnety seconds into the contest.

Getting into the recollections of what he did on October 25th at UFC 321 and the residual fallout from that massive victory, Salkilld said,

“I don’t think I’ve kicked anything that hard ever before, not even the bag at the gym. Yeah, it was a solid one. I felt it straight away. As soon as the fight ended, I felt my foot aching a bit.”

Quillan Salkilld on 2nd 50 K UFC bonus: “This time I’m not going to blow it as easily”

Referencing the pair of bonuses Quillan Salkilld has secured in the UFC so far, he mentions that there will be a notable difference in what he does with the bonuses. The first bonus was allocated to the blackjack tbale and was also spent ona cat, per Salkilld, and the fifty thousand dollars was here and gone.

The 25-year-old mentioned to Fox Sports Australia that the strategy for how he utilizes, Salkilld stated [via Fox Sports AU],

“This time I’m not going to blow it as easily. I won’t make the same mistake twice. I’ll keep it there. I’m going to stockpile it. Each time I fight I want to milk as much money from each performance.”

Salkilld came out with so much momentum from the Abu Dhabi-based card last weekend and notched this emphatic win on ten days’ ntoice to boot.