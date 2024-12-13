Pub Ditches Conor McGregor’s Stout After Rape Verdict, Covers Tap with Charity Logo

A pub in Spennymoor, County Durham, The Grind, has removed all merchandise and products associated with Conor McGregor after the UFC athlete lost a civil rape case on December 5.

Conor McGregor’s Taps Covered in Pub

David Stephenson, the pub’s owner, made the decision to sever ties with Conor McGregor’s brand, Forged, in light of the verdict. The pub’s beer taps, previously promoting McGregor’s stout, have been covered with the logo of The Survivors Trust, a charity supporting sexual violence survivors.

“In light of recent events involving Conor McGregor, we’re removing all Forged products from The Grind.We stand firmly with Nikita Hand and every survivor of sexual assault and violence against women. As of this week, our Forged merchandise has been removed, the beer pump blacked out, and we’ll be selling off the remaining stock with every penny donated to #TheSurvivorsTrust. Special thanks to #lwc for their support in making this process as smooth as possible.”

Stephenson explained that over half of his staff and customers are women, and he felt it was important to stand with survivors of sexual assault. The stout, now renamed “Survivor,” will see all proceeds donated to The Survivors Trust. Footage posted on the pub’s social media shows staff removing Forged branding and replacing it with the charity’s logo.

The Survivors Trust also strives to raise awareness about sexual abuse and its effects on survivors, their supporters, and society at large. They work to inform and improve responses to sexual violence and abuse at local, regional, and national levels in Ireland

The decision to stop selling the stout was made after much consideration. Stephenson said the brand had gained a negative association due to the recent legal outcome, and he did not want to continue serving the product. Despite some mixed reactions on social media, Stephenson stands firm in his belief that cutting ties with McGregor’s brand was the right thing to do.

The Survivors Trust, which provides support to sexual violence survivors in the UK and Ireland, clarified that it had no involvement in the pub’s actions or video but expressed interest in further discussion.