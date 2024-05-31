Video – Proud father Conor McGregor shares clip of Conor Jr. earning his first BJJ stripe at SBG Ireland

In Conor McGregor’s house, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

On Saturday, June 29, the Irish megastar will return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years when he squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 headliner.

McGregor, of course, is inarguably the biggest name in mixed martial arts history, becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously and subsequently pushing the sport into previously uncharted territory — not to mention being responsible for eight of the 10 highest-grossing pay-per-views in promotional history.

Recently, the MMA icon and proud father shared a video of his son, Conor McGregor Jr., earning his first stripe in BJJ.

“My son @conormcgregorjr getting the first stripe on his jiu jitsu belt at @sbgireland and the @ufc are already here with their team and big cameras on a scouting mission haha,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Conor Jr. was the first of the Irishman’s four children with longtime fiancee Dee Devlin, having been born in 2017. Two years later they welcomed their daughter Croía followed by Rian in 2021 and Mack in 2023.

During an appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show following the birth of Conor Jr., ‘Mystic Mac’ said: “I’m very proud and very blessed every day because the birth of my son has made me softer where I need to soften up. I’m overcome with joy and love. I never thought I would be that way.”

Perhaps we’ll one day see Conor McGregor Jr. step inside the Octagon and continue the legacy of his legendary father.

Conor McGregor Will go face-to-face with Michael Chandler at Dublin’s 3Arena

Before McGregor goes toe-to-toe with Michael Chandler during this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, he’ll go face-to-face with his opponent inside Dublin’s iconic 3Arena on Monday, June 3 for a pre-fight press conference.

McGregor has only fought once inside the 3Arena — earning a first-round finish against Diego Brandao in 2013. However, it was the site of the infamous press event ahead of his history-making clash with Jose Aldo.