The Irish police have been ordered to hand over any CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and toxicology or forensic results they gathered, to a woman who is suing Conor McGregor.

In a pre-trial motion, the woman sought discovery of documents and materials from a police investigation that her lawyers claim are pivotal to her case according to a report from the Independent.

On Monday, Ms. Justice Emily Egan ordered gardaí to disclose any statements given to them by McGregor and any witnesses during their investigation into the incident which allegedly took place in 2018.

The police must also hand over any CCTV stills, or photographs taken from various locations in Dublin taken between the evening of December 8th and 8am on December 10, 2018.

Any and all data, downloads, reports, or information from any mobile phones obtained during the investigation must also be handed over to the unnamed woman’s legal team.

Why Is Conor McGregor Being Sued?

In January 2021, it was reported that McGregor was facing a lawsuit relating to an allegation of rape dating back to December 2018.

The unnamed woman’s accusations had been previously investigated by police. However, it was decided that no criminal charges should be brought against the former dual-weight UFC champion.

A spokesperson for McGregor had the following to say when news that ‘Notorious’ was facing a personal injury lawsuit hit the media.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

McGregor was asked about the lawsuit ahead of his second fight with Dustin Poirier that took place in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257.

“It’s old news,” McGregor said. “It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years, and I was cleared of any wrongdoing. And that’s it.”

