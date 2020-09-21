With the recent scrapping of a UFC 254 co-headliner opposite fellow former interim lightweight best, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson – Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier has suggested placement of the bout one further – in a five-round headlining clash.

Poirier and Ferguson were first targeted to feature in the co-main event of UFC 254 on October 24 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with the former and the organization-wide of the mark in regards to financial terms, forcing the ultimate shelving of the targeted tie.

With Ferguson’s decision to both privately and publicly advocate for Poirier after talks broke down between the two – the Lafayette native reportedly also turned down the opportunity to welcome recent addition, Michael Chandler to the Octagon, with terms proving to be a stumbling block once again, but also out of loyalty to the above mentioned Ferguson.

Taking to his official Twitter account late last night, Poirier didn’t close the proverbial door on a matching with Ferguson before the close of this annum but noted his intentions to score undisputed lightweight spoils sometime next year.

“Hopefully me and Tony (Ferguson) fight this year. 2021 I will be the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.“

This evening, Poirier went one further – floating the idea of a five-round affair with Ferguson, sharing a fanmade poster of a potential clash – gauging fan interest.

“Who wants 5 rounds? El Diamante ⚔️ El Cucuy #PaidInFull #Blood #Titleshot“

With the promotion’s decision to remove Ferguson from the UFC 254 card entirely recently, that leaves the former and Poirier without their second Octagon appearances of the year. Californian all-rounded, Ferguson made his last walk at UFC 249 on short-notice, dropping an interim title opportunity via a final-frame knockout loss to Justin Gaethje.

For Poirier, the American Top Team staple last featured at UFC Fight Night Vegas in June – scoring a unanimous judging win over Dan Hooker in a back-and-forth barnburner.