“I’m Coming for a Legacy”: Felista Mugo Targets History at PFL Africa

Felista “The Young Queen” Mugo is heading into PFL Africa with more on her mind than a debut win. On April 10 in Pretoria, she meets Uganda’s Annet “Rose” Kiiza in a women’s flyweight clash that puts two of East Africa’s most active talents side by side on a major stage for the region.

Felista Mugo

Mugo has been introduced by Kenyan outlets as the country’s first female professional MMA fighter, a tag that has followed her from local shows to international promotions. She has built her name in the flyweight division, picking up several first‑round stoppages while moving through organizations like EFC and Warrior Sports Championship against opponents from Nigeria and South Africa. In February, she beat Aneesha Mayman at EFC 114, a performance that drew wide attention back home and helped set up her move to PFL Africa.

“I’m making history as the first ever female fighter from Kenya to sign up with PFL. Raising the flag of Kenya in that PFL Cage means a lot and it will bring more opportunities to the young ladies who dare to dream.”

Signing with PFL Africa, Mugo called the deal a piece of history for Kenyan MMA and highlighted that she is the first Kenyan woman to join the league. She has spoken openly about training inside a scene that is still taking shape: limited financial backing, few established systems, and the constant work of convincing families and sponsors that women belong in combat sports. For her, walking into the PFL cage with the Kenyan flag is meant to send a message to young girls who are watching from gyms or living rooms and wondering if there is a path for them.

“Before I step in the PFL Cage for this historic moment, I want to invite all fans that have never seen me fight to come and watch my fight because it will be very entertaining. I’m always bringing aggression and always looking for a finish. This fight is going to be one of the best fights that you have ever seen for the females.m When I’m coming out of that red corner, I’m not just coming for a fight. I’m coming for a legacy.”

In the lead‑up to Pretoria, Mugo has kept the tone simple and direct. She has invited fans who have never seen her compete to tune in, promising an aggressive approach and warning that the fight can end very early. She says she is preparing with Elite Training Center under the DFC banner in Nairobi, which she describes as one of the strongest teams on the continent, and has vowed to bring both a hard fight and a good show on April 10.

Across the cage, Kiiza represents Uganda with a 3–1 record and a reputation built on the East African circuit. She fought on ANZA MMA’s first professionally sanctioned MMA event in Kenya, where she scored a second‑round TKO over Rael Ashubwe, showing how dangerous she becomes once she settles into a bout. The Kenya–Uganda angle gives the matchup a clear regional hook, tapping into familiar sporting rivalry lines between the two neighbours.

“I’m gonna advise my opponent to be ready, and to my fans, I ask you to come early because this fight can end anytime, very early.”

Their fight lands on the opening night of PFL Africa Season 2 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, part of a card that also features established names like Nkosi Ndebele and a slate of league fixtures. PFL Africa launched as a regional league within the PFL’s global plans, with events staged on the continent and a season format designed to push African fighters into a bigger spotlight.

Kenya's Felista Mugo makes history as the first Kenyan woman to win EFC, MMA warrior.



Congratulations!!!! #RadullKE #TeamKenya



🎥 Credit: @RaguiKev pic.twitter.com/4ifmLngE08 — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 15, 2024

Mugo has said that when she walks from the red corner, she is chasing legacy more than anything else. If she delivers the kind of fast start she has promised and Kiiza brings the form she showed at ANZA, their meeting in Pretoria could stand as a snapshot of where East African women’s MMA is heading, with two flags raised under bright lights and a new audience watching.