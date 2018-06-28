Pic: Retired Vitor Belfort Is Already Massive Again

Legendary knockout artist Vitor Belfort may have retired after losing to Lyoto Machida at May 12’s UFC 224, but ‘The Phenom’ is already looking insanely jacked in his post-retirement days.

Belfort recently took to social media to post a photo of himself from the neck up on Instagram, and let’s just say it hearkened back to his controversial testosterone-replacement therapy (TRT) days.

Check it out:

Belfort infamously racked up three jaw-dropping knockout wins over Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson, all by way of head kick, during an unprecedented run from 2013-2014 which earned him a title shot at then-champion Chris Weidman.

It also made him by far the most controversial fighter in the UFC due to his use of TRT, which was legal at the time but frowned upon. A failed out-of-competition drug test in early 2014 lead to the banning of its use in mixed martial arts competition, and may have laid the foundation for the UFC’s stringent USADA testing every fighter must subject to now.

Belfort is sure to draw a decent amount of heat for the above photo.

Could a move to Rizin or even Bellator be in the cards for “The Phenom?”