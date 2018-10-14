Pic: Fedor & Ryan Bader’s First Heavyweight Title Staredown

Fedor Emelianenko picked up an impressive first-round TKO over Chael Sonnen (full highlights here) in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., October 13, 2018) Bellator 208 from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The fight served as the last semifinal match-up of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

The Russian legend came out guns firing from the start, dropping the former UFC title contender in the opening moments. “The American Gangster” was a tough challenge, however, and hung in to use his feared wrestling, taking “The Last Emperor’s” back. But the tide went in Fedor’s favor soon. Sonnen got a bit careless when he rolled for a rear-naked choke.

From there, the former PRIDE FC champion’s legendary ground and pound dominated what little was left of the bout. Emelianenko poured it on until referee Dan Miragliotta was left with no choice but to stop the fight.

Bellator’s Biggest Fight

With his second straight knockout in the Bellator MMA cage, Fedor now moves on to a more difficult opponent. He’ll meet Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the vacant heavyweight title. Scott Coker announced it will be in Los Angeles on January 26, 2019.

Bader earned a spot in the Grand Prix final by dominating Matt Mitrione in the main event of last night’s (Fri., October 12, 2018) Bellator 207 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It’s the best possible outcome for Bellator. They have their new, streaking champ in Bader and the time-honored legend in Emelianenko. It also contains an interesting ‘Star Wars’ reference with the “Emperor” fighting “Darth” Bader.

Bader revealed he wanted the fight for his legacy, and he should. “The Last Emperor” handled Sonnen’s wrestling well despite some brief concerns.

Will he be able to do the same with the much bigger and more powerful Bader’s relentless takedown attempts?