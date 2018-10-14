Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen Full Fight Video Highlights

Tonight’s (Sat., October 13, 2018) Bellator 208 from Uniondale, New York, featured some big moments, but none bigger than the Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen main event in the semifinal round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

The Nassau Coliseum was rocking when Emelianenko (38-5) entered the Bellator cage on Saturday night. A win for “The Last Emperor” will add to the legacy of one of the greatest of all time and put him one win away from the Bellator world title.

As for Sonnen (30-16), despite being a natural middleweight, he did quite well in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. However, “The American Gangster” had an uphill battle from here on out in the tournament. Both men wasted little time as they met fist-first in the center of the cage. Fedor dropped Sonnen with some huge shots early.

The UFC vet persevered and got a takedown. He even took Fedors back at one point, but it was not meant to be. Fedor survived his attempt at a rear-naked choke and poured on the strikes for a first-round TKO stoppage.

Watch the fight-ending highlights here: