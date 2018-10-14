Bellator 208 Live Results

Bellator 208 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, October 13, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 208. Headlining the card are Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen meet in a heavyweight tournament semifinal bout in the main event.

Benson Henderson and Saad Awad meet in a lightweight bout in the co-main event.

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson is next in a heavyweight bout.

Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov is next in a middleweight bout.

Opening the main card on the Paramount is Andy Main vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Main lands a few low kicks and continues to keep a distance behind that jab. In round 2, Corrales pops Main with a two-punch combo upstairs late in the round. In round 3, Massive left hand by Corrales drops Main! Henry pounces on the ground and Rob Hinds calls it off.



Bellator 208 Results

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen



Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad

Heavyweight Bout: Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson

Middleweight Bout: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov

Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales def. Andy Main via KO (punches) at 2:08 of round three



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)



Jeremy Puglia def. Eric Olsen via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:16

Dennis Buzukja def. Ryan Castro via knockout (punches) – Round 1,

Andrews Rodriguez def. Mike DiOrio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Zarrukh Adashev def. Christian Medina via TKO (punches, knee) – Round 1, 10:08

Jennifer Chieng def. Jessica Ruiz via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:22

David Meshkhoradze def. Shaquan Moore via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Tommy Espinosa def. Suhrob Aidarbekov via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:27

Nick Fiore def. Jerome Mickle via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)