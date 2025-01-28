Photos: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich: A Rivalry Across Two Sports – UFC and Bare-Knuckle

UFC stars Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich faced off twice in high-profile bouts. With each fighter claiming one victory, their rivalry spanned both mixed martial arts in the UFC and bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner. These are some highlight photos from their matchups.

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich – Photo Gallery

UFC

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich crossed paths twice in combat sports, with each athlete securing a victory and leaving a mark on the other’s career. Their first clash took place on January 19, 2019, in the UFC, where VanZant won via a second-round armbar submission.

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

This fight was particularly significant for Ostovich, who returned to competition following a highly publicized recovery from injuries sustained in a domestic violence incident.

BKFC

The rematch came on July 23, 2021, under BKFC rules. This time, Ostovich turned the tables, winning by unanimous decision in a closely contested fight that earned “Fight of the Night” honors. The victory was a defining moment for Ostovich, as she avenged her earlier loss.

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Modeling

VanZant transitioned into modeling, social media, and entrepreneurial ventures. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2019 and later became a top content creator on subscription-based platforms, reportedly earning more in a single day than during her entire UFC tenure.

Her career also expanded into professional wrestling, slapfighting, and acting. In January 2025, VanZant announced her return to MMA with the Global Fight League, adding another chapter to her career.

Ostovich followed a similar path, focusing on modeling and social media after her fighting career slowed. After her victory in BKFC, she signed a multi-year deal with the promotion but has yet to return to competition. Instead, she has concentrated on her own subscription-based content platform and modeling work.

Beyond the ring, both VanZant and Ostovich have leveraged their combat sports fame to build successful careers outside of fighting.