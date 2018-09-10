PHOTOS: Anderson Silva Selling Multi-Million Dollar Los Angeles Home

If you have several million dollars to burn, you might be interested in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s Los Angeles home.

“The Spider” is reportedly selling the Palos Verdes estate for $4.9 million. The Los Angeles Times posted the following description of the luxurious space:

“The multilevel house, completely reimagined three years ago, packs a well-rounded punch with vibrant marble and wood surfaces, two kitchens, an open-air gym and a sauna room. “High ceilings, walls of windows and skylights give the polished interior a sense of spaciousness. The 7,100 square feet of living space also includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. “There are living rooms with motorized glass doors on each level.”

Per public records, Silva purchased the home back in 2011 for $1.76 million. The Brazilian will make a huge profit for his investment if he’s able to sell it for $4.9 million or more.

The 43-year-old currently holds a mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 34-8-1. His last Octagon appearance came in February of 2017 when he defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision.

Silva was once on a spectacular 17-fight winning streak. He eventually captured the UFC middleweight title and racked up a then-record 10 consecutive title defenses. His reign was eventually ended by Chris Weidman in July of 2013.

Following that defeat, Silva was defeated three straight times in a rematch with Weidman, Michael Bisping, and Daniel Cormier. He picked up his first win since October of 2012 against Brunson last year.