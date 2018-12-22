Photo: WWE Superstar Thanks Conor McGregor For “Proper” Gift

Former UFC two-division champ Conor McGregor will be facing a significant fine for his involvement in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229 from Las Vegas. Still, it’s hardly a surprise that another famous face thanks McGregor for his Christmas gift.

However much the fine is, that obviously won’t hurt the superstar’s pocketbook all that much. He set a record for the most pay-per-view buys sold with his fourth-round submission loss to undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in early October.

McGregor is currently making more bank off of his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey than fighting. His business took off during the lead-up to his awaited return.

The UFC superstar is ready to share the wealth as a result. WWE superstar Becky Lynch posted online that her social media bud McGregor gave her a couple bottles of Proper 12. Check it out:

Veteran Lynch has recently soared to the lofty position of one of WWE’s biggest star. “The Man” – her popular nickname – is often seen having words with ‘The Notorious’ online.

It’s just good fun, and the pair is obviously friends due to their Irish connection.

As for McGregor’s booming whiskey business, well, it just got a lot more advertising at the price of two bottles.