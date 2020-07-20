Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has already started taking shots at his next opponent Marlon Vera. The pair are scheduled to face off at UFC 252 which will take place on August 15 in Las Vegas.

O’Malley, who is known for his extravagant hairstyles has decided to switch it up once again. ‘Suga’ posted the below photo to his Instagram where he appears to have dyed his hair to the colours of the Ecuadorian flag – the country Vera is from. So far, ‘Chito’ is yet to react to the not so subtle troll attempt from his future opponent.

Vera is coming off a controversial loss to Song Yadong. The defeat snapped his five-fight winning run and meant he dropped out of the bantamweight rankings. O’Malley is the man who replaced Vera in the top after scoring a highlight-reel KO over former title challenger Eddie Wineland.

He’ll put his perfect 12-0 record and his bantamweight ranking on the line against Vera on the undercard of UFC 252 which will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight. Stipe Miocic will defend his belt against Daniel Cormier in a fight that sees the pair square off for the thirds and final time.

