Photo: Official UFC 232 Poster Released

UFC 232 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion and it’s a cool one to end the year off right. For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first promotional material sent out by the promotion.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title is expected to serve as the main event of this show.

Meanwhile, in the co-headliner, it’s a clash of champions as Cris Cyborg will defend her UFC women’s featherweight title. She’ll take on UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a fight that is widely regarded as a super fight. Also, a fight that many believe will be the toughest challenge that Cyborg has faced in her pro-MMA career.

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi, Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit, and Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano are expected to complete the five bout main card.

UFC 232 Poster

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion recently sent out the poster for the show, which you can see here:

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. This will be the final show of the year for the UFC.

Updated Card

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson – for light heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s featherweight title

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Nathaniel Wood

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Siyar Bahdurzada vs. Curtis Millender