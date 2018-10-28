Andrei Arlovski Returns At December’s UFC 232

The UFC’s big end-of-the-year pay-per-view just got a little bit bigger as Andrei Arlovski will take on Walt Harris in Las Vegas at UFC 232 in December.

Arlovski has been able to prolong his fighting career well past his physical prime. He was once ranked among the very best heavyweights in the world. As of late Arlovski has fallen on hard times. He has gone just 2-7 since 2016. Its fair to point out, however, “Pitbull” has been fighting the very best heavyweights in the world during that stretch.

Harris has struggled to find consistency since joining the UFC. At times, “The Big Ticket” looks like he could be a solid heavyweight challenger while losing easily in others. He has a 5-6 record in the UFC overall. Harris has managed to rack up more than a few highlight reel knockouts during that time.

Watch some Walt Harris KOs here: (courtesy of Twitter):

UFC 232 goes down December 29, 2018, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson are expected to compete in the main event for the soon-to-be-vacated light heavyweight title. Women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg will battle women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.