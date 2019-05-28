Photo: New UFC Minneapolis Poster Released

Spread the word!













The new poster for UFC Minneapolis has been officially released, as mixed martial arts’ (MMA) leading promotion will hit the Minneapolis, Minnesota area.

The promotion had to release a new poster due to a welterweight fight between Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler, which would’ve served as the main event, being nixed. Woodley was forced out of his main event meeting with Lawler due to injury.

As a result, Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou has been moved up and will now headline the UFC Minneapolis show. The two hard-hitting heavyweight stars were originally slated to meet at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 6:

UFC Minneapolis Poster

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card will air on ESPN.

The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for the show in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card:

Lineup

Main Card

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary card