Joanna Jedrzejczyk dares you to swipe left to see the cut on her leg.

The former women’s strawweight queen took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a cut she suffered on her leg from training. In the process, she also reminded everyone what it meant to be a fighter.

Warning: The images might be hard to view for squeamish people.

“So you wanna be a Fighter?🙈 #imnotamodel #imafighter ⬅️ SWIPE left at your own risk 🚑 The good thing is that I can be back to training tomorrow morning😃 Big thanks to surgeon Bartek Maminski and @damianosmash for a quick and great hospitality on ER👨🏼‍⚕️🏥 @kamiliwanczyk we will be back!✊🏼”

The good news is that Jedrzejczyk will be back in training on Tuesday as a fight should be on the horizon in the next few months.

The Polish star hasn’t competed since her back-and-forth war with Weili Zhang in their women’s strawweight title fight in March last year that saw the latter win a razor-thin split decision.

She has since stated that she would only like to compete with fans and ideally for the title whenever she does come back. Although fans are back now, it remains to be seen if another title shot is on the cards given that Rose Namajunas is champion again.

Then again, not many would complain if we got to see them fight a third time.