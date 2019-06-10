Photo: Donald Cerrone Still In Good Spirits After Being Hospitalized

Spread the word!













Despite being hospitalized, Donald Cerrone is still in good spirits following his UFC 238 loss to Tony Ferguson on Saturday.

Cerrone and Ferguson took part in a back-and-forth encounter which was eventually named Fight of the Night, despite lasting just two rounds. That’s because Cerrone blew his nose while it was broken following the second round, causing his right eye to completely shut. Adding to the controversy was the fact that “El Cucuy” had struck Cerrone after the bell rang the second round.

However, referee Dan Miragliotta determined that the illegal punch did not lead to the end of the fight. And with the doctor rendering Cerrone unable to continue, Ferguson won the fight via TKO. Despite the underwhelming end to the fight, “Cowboy” was still smiling and that remained the case even after he was hospitalized.

In an Instagram post, he poked fun at his appearance while also smiling alongside his fiance:

Cerrone is also said to have suffered a broken orbital bone, and given his frequent activity, some time away might be the best thing for him. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see “Cowboy” back in the Octagon sooner than expected. Given the underwhelming ending to his fight with Ferguson, it wouldn’t be surprising if an immediate rematch took place next.