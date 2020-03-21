PHOTO | Darren Till Is Packing On The Pounds In Quarantine

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Darren Till seems to be struggling with his weight during his time in quarantine.

‘The Gorilla’ posted a picture in which he looks a fair few pounds over the 185lb weight limit. His belly is popped, and he seems to have been eating his feelings, like the rest of us during this difficult time. Check out the image below.

Alongside the Instagram post he wrote. “Current state of affairs ! Multipack of Jaffa cakes, 2 bags of Haribo, Doritos W dip, 4 pack of chocolate eclairs & 2 Five Guys burgers. Honestly… I can’t be assed seeing anymore of these workout at home videos, use are all boring the life out of me & ur workouts aren’t worth a wank. This is probs what 99% of the U.K are doing anyways!! #FiveGuysIsLife”

Just a day prior Till posted the following hilarious video of what we can only assume were live images from his house.

The popular Englishman is supposed to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Dublin in August. Despite being months away it remains to be seen if the promotion will still go ahead with that event or any events due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Is anyone not struggling with keeping the weight off during lockdown?